Stalin warns of action against MLA praising him in Assembly

CHENNAI

29 August 2021 00:47 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a warning against his party MLA in the Assembly on Saturday, after the latter went on heaping praises on the former, unmindful of his party president’s repeated advice not to spend time on compliments.

During a debate on the demand for grants for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries departments, DMK MLA G. Iyyappan (Cuddalore) was praising the Chief Minister, when Mr. Stalin intervened.

“Mr. Iyyappan should mind the time he has been given to speak. Even yesterday, I gave an advice. Keep it [praising him] within limits. I have given an order. I should take action against you,” Mr. Stalin said with a stern voice and advised him to speak on the demand for grants.

Three Ministers are to give their replies on four departments, and hence, the legislator should speak on the subject, considering the value of time, Mr. Stalin said.