Stalin warns DMK district secretaries of action if they fail to ensure win in LS poll

October 01, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday warned the party’s district secretaries of action if they fail to perform and ensure victory for the DMK-led INDIA bloc candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Perform or perish. It was the message we got from the Chief Minister. He made it clear that he would not hesitate to change the district secretaries even if they are seniors,” said a district secretary, who is also a Minister.

Mr. Stalin is also said to have told senior members of the party that they should not mistake him for having assumed such a tough tone as winning the election was very important.

The Chief Minister said national parties and political parties that ruled many States were a part of the INDIA bloc and the BJP would not be in a position to form the government after the next Lok Sabha election. “There is a strong opinion that the INDIA bloc would form the government after the election. It has increased our responsibility and duty,” he said, while addressing party district secretaries, Ministers and observers of constituencies.

Stressing the need to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the election, Mr. Stalin said the victory of the party was more important than the victory of individuals.

He said the people were ready to support the DMK and its alliance and it was the duty of the leaders and cadre to convert their support into votes.

“We won 39 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This time, we have to sweep all 40 seats. Plan and work hard to make your plan a reality. The DMK and its alliance should win in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and replicate the result at the national level,” he said.

Mr. Stalin further pointed out that the DMK had started preparatory works for the election six months ago and appointed observers for all constituencies. “We have organised training camps. If we are able to implement what we learnt in the training camps, it is enough to get us a victory.”