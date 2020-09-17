Stalin wants special Assembly session against NEP 2020

Opposition leader and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the State government to convene a special session of the Assembly to adopt a resolution against the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which he said was against social justice, federalism and equality.
Wondering about the reason behind the inclusion of Hindi in the policy note of the Health Department, he wanted to know whether it was to express the government’s support to the proposed three-language policy in the NEP.
Participating in a debate in the Assembly, he said Tamil and English were vital to the two-language policy of Tamil Nadu, and the three-language policy was against the language policy evolved by late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.
No priority to Tamil
“The priority accorded to Sanskrit was not given to Tamil and other languages in NEP 2020,” he alleged.
Recalling the Chief Minister’s assertion that the two-language policy would continue to be implemented, Mr. Stalin said the State government should take into consideration the view of the Chief Minister on the issue.
Mr. Stalin also wanted the government to expand the committees to study the NEP 2020.
The DMK leader said the proposed common examination for students of Classes III, V and VIII would undermine the existing education policy in the State while the thrust on vocational course was actually “a reincarnation” of family vocation.
“[The proposed] Entrance tests to admission in arts and science colleges, permission for foreign universities and evolving the syllabus for the States at the national level are dangerous,” he said.
