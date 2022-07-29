Stalin wants Modi to help Chennai host Asian Beach Games

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

July 29, 2022 17:27 IST

‘Direct Sports Ministry to give guarantees to the Olympic Council of Asia’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for conducting the next Asian Beach Games in Chennai. He also requested him to direct the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to give the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the guarantees required to conduct the games.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he pointed to a communication to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in this regard on May 23 this year and said the guarantees (including free passage for the participants) would have to be given by September-end this year.

A meeting of the OCA, held in Tashkent on May 6, accepted Tamil Nadu’s request in principle for the next games to be held in Chennai in January 2024, Mr. Stalin said.