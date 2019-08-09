Stalin wants Minister to go

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said it was shocking that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami sought to protect Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation chairman and Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan even after former Information Minister M. Manikandan levelled serious charges against him.

Recalling Mr. Manikandan’s allegation that Mr. Radhakrishnan was running a private cable network with two lakh connections, Mr. Stalin said the allegation by a Minister was proof that those in power were misusing it for pecuniary advantage.

Mr. Stalin said Mr. Manikandan, who was dropped from the Cabinet, also revealed that Mr. Radhakrishnan was running a company for manufacturing HD set top boxes.

“Since Arasu Cable TV Corporation was under the control of Mr. Manikandan, his allegations have a strong basis. The allegations assume significance especially when global tenders have been called for the supply of HD set top boxes by Arasu Cable TV Corporation,” he said.