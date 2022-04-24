Stalin wants government schemes to reach people in all villages

Chief Minister takes part in a special grama sabha meeting in Sengadu village panchayat

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said his government aimed at ensuring that all its welfare schemes reached all the people in villages across the State.

He took part in a special grama sabha meeting in Sengadu village panchayat in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

During his address, Mr. Stalin said he would not stop at merely making announcements for various schemes and assured the people that he would review the status of their implementation not only through letters or over phone but also visit the places to inspect them.

The Chief Minister further called upon the people to extend their cooperation to the government in this regard.

Listing out the steps being taken by the State government in realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) envisioned by the United Nations, Mr. Stalin said the local bodies alone could help it in realising the SDGs at the village level.

Referring to various demands made by the people during the gram sabha meeting on Sunday, the Chief Minister assured them that action over all their demands would certainly be taken soon. As for Sengadu village panchayat, he also made new announcements.

The Madurai Veeran temple tank in Sengadu would be renovated under Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT) at a cost of ₹12.11 lakh. Paver block roads would be laid in Mathammam Koil Street and other main roads in Kandamangalam, Sengadu Cross Street and Madurai Veeran temple Street in at a cost of ₹9.40 lakh, he said.

Basic amenities would be constructed in panchayat union primary school at ₹5.70 lakh under the AGAMT. Paver block roads would be laid in streets of Sengadu and Kandamangalam at ₹25.57 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he said.

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu, Sriperumbudur MLA K. Selvaperunthagai, Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj P. Amudha, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Praveen Nair, Kancheepuram Collector M. Aarthi, Panchayat president Senjurani Gavaskar were among those present in the meeting.