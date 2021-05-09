Stalin vows to make T.N. the best place to live

We will take everyone along, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that he had vowed to make Tamil Nadu the best place to live in the world.

Writing in the DMK organ Murasoli, he said the experience he had gained during his tour of the State in the last 10 years and his meetings with people would come in handy for realising the dream he had for the State. “I do not treat myself as the Chief Minister, but as a frontline worker. I will gear up for development work, keeping in mind the fact that governance is not a bed of roses but full of thorns.”

Mr. Stalin said the government’s aim was to encourage hard work, kindle Tamil culture, develop the economy and infrastructure, increase the per-capita income, uphold social development and women’s welfare, win the rights of the oppressed and improve social indices. “I know that there is a lot of expectations among the people who have faced disappointments in the last 10 years. There is no point in blaming the past. It is better to light a lamp than to blame the darkness,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the DMK entered office when COVID-19 had shown its fearsome face and the situation posed a challenge. “It is not a time for celebrations, but a time to help those who are suffering. That was why we kept the swearing-in a low-key affair.” He said the pandemic could be overcome if everyone wore a mask, maintained social distancing and washed hands frequently. “Medical professionals, sanitary workers and the police who risk their lives while fighting the pandemic would be honoured in an appropriate manner,” he said.

He said the DMK would provide a clean and transparent administration and work for the poor. “Though I am heading the government, it does not belong to the party alone. We will take everyone along without discrimination. It is a government of the Tamil people,” he said.