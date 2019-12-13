Stalin vows to continue to stand by Malaysian Tamils

Assuring that he would stand by Tamils living in Malaysia, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said he would support them, just as his late father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had.

Addressing representatives from the Malaysian Tamil community at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, on Friday, Mr. Stalin said his party would stand for them. A delegation of Tamil writers led by Rajendran accompanied by lyricist Vairamuthu called on Mr. Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

Mr. Stalin also recalled the long and fond association Karunanidhi had with the Tamils living in Malaysia. “Like the way our late Thalaivar (leader) stood by the Tamils living in Malaysia, I too will stand by you. The DMK will be the first voice to speak in your support should you face any problem,” Mr. Stalin said.

Be it in or out of power, the DMK would continue to serve not only Tamils living in Tamil Nadu but the diaspora across the world, he said.

In the paths of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and Karunanidhi, the DMK would continue to stand by the Malaysian Tamils, he added.