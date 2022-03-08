Stalin visits students who returned from Ukraine

He assures them of govt.’s assistance

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday interacted with a group of university students, who had returned to their hometowns from war-torn Ukraine.

Mr. Stalin, who was on an official visit to Nagercoil, was heading to Madurai, when he was informed of the students’ return. He immediately decided to visit them at their house in Tirunelveli.

Four students explained briefly to the Chief Minister about the courses they pursued in Ukraine. Assuring them of all assistance to continue their course, he said officials would get in touch with them soon and examine the modalities for completing their education in India. The parents of the students thanked Mr. Stalin for the efforts of the government in bringing the students safely back home. Some among them turned emotional and the Chief Minister consoled them. The students took a group photograph with him.