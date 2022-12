December 31, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited a sand sculpture on the Marina beach, put up by the 181 helpline for women.

The sculpture aims at creating awareness on violence against women. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya and senior officials were present.