Stalin visits ration shops

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 02:19 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited a few ration shops across Chennai city on Wednesday to review the distribution of cash assistance and relief kits to customers in these shops.

The CM visited six ration shops in Alwarpet, Nandanam and Llyods Colony.

The State government had announced a cash assistance of ₹4,000 to each of the rice ration card holders across the State, in view of the hardships being faced by the people in the face of COVID-19 and due to lockdown.

The assistance is being distributed in two equal instalments and the second instalment is being given to customers through ration shops from this week. The government has also been distributing dry ration kits to eligible customers.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin also accompanied the CM during the visits.