Stalin visits rain-hit Kolathur constituency on his third day of inspections

Continuing his inspection of rain-affected areas in the city for the third day, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday (October 17, 2024) visited Kolathur Assembly constituency, where he distributed relief supplies.

After visiting rain-affected areas in north Chennai on Tuesday and those in south Chennai the following day, Mr. Stalin visited his electorate on Thursday and took stock of the impact of the monsoon. He inspected ongoing works to remove stagnant water from Venus Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Selvi Nagar, and Mahavir Nagar. He inspected works being done by the Water Resources Department (WRD) at the lake in Retteri and instructed officials to speed up the repair of the sluice.

Mr. Stalin also launched a medical camp on Kumaran Nagar Road in Balaji Nagar and distributed dry rations, milk, and other supplies.

He inspected ongoing work to expand the Thanikachalam Nagar storm-water drain, being carried out at a cost of ₹91.36 crore and distributed various relief assistance to office-bearers of the CSI Puthuir Special School at Sembium in Perambur to benefit over 70 students with disabilities.

CM eats with workers

On Jambulingam Main Road, Mr. Stalin distributed dry rations, raincoats, clothes, bed sheets, among other things to conservancy workers. He also served biryani for lunch and ate together with them.

Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and R. Girirajan; legislator S. Sudharsanam and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

