Stalin visits rain-affected places in Cuddalore district

November 14, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the rain-affected places in Cuddalore district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials of the district administration, he inspected the rain-affected farmlands in Keezhpoovanikuppam, near Kurinjipadi, and Vallampadugai, near Chidambaram, in Cuddalore.

Trending

Mr. Stalin distributed financial assistance to people whose houses were damaged. He also handed out relief materials gathered by the DMK to the affected persons. He was accompanied by Ministers K.N. Nehru, A.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam and V. Ganesan and other officials.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin reached Puducherry on Sunday. He was accorded a rousing reception by partyworkers. Puducherry Legislative Assembly Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva and party legislators were present.