Stalin visits rain-affected places in Cuddalore district

November 14, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting standing crops submerged in water due to rain at Kilvaanikuppam, near Kurunjipadi, in Cuddalore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the rain-affected places in Cuddalore district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials of the district administration, he inspected the rain-affected farmlands in Keezhpoovanikuppam, near Kurinjipadi, and Vallampadugai, near Chidambaram, in Cuddalore.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

Mr. Stalin distributed financial assistance to people whose houses were damaged. He also handed out relief materials gathered by the DMK to the affected persons. He was accompanied by Ministers K.N. Nehru, A.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam and V. Ganesan and other officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Mr. Stalin reached Puducherry on Sunday. He was accorded a rousing reception by partyworkers. Puducherry Legislative Assembly Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva and party legislators were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US