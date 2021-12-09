Stalin visits Padi Kuppam, Korattur Lake

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 00:57 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Padi Kuppam, Korattur Lake and Ambattur Lake areas on Wednesday to review flood relief work.

He directed the officials to expedite the work of Highways Department to build a 93-metre bridge at a cost of ₹16 crore and to repair the subway that was damaged in floods.

The Chief Minister directed officials to build two flood regulators and a minor bridge to drain excess water from Ambattur into the Korattur lake to prevent flooding in the future.

