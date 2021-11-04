Stalin visits Narikurava village after woman from community raised voice against discrimination

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacts with Narikurava woman Ashwini as he visits her home at Poonjeri village in Chengelpet distric on November 4, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin

Chennai

04 November 2021 23:38 IST

Mr. Stalin also visited the house of Ashwini, whose video airing grievances and discrimination against her community went viral in social media.

Days after a Narikurava woman narrated the discrimination against her community, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited her neighbourhood and that of the Irula tribe at a village near Chennai on November 4 and gave away pattas (land allotment certificate), ration cards, loans and other kinds of assistance to 282 beneficiaries and orders for taking up development work in their area, all at an estimated cost of about ₹4.53 crore.

Mr. Stalin, who gave away the assistance, accepted the invitation of beneficiaries, Bhawani and Ashwini to visit their tenements.

At their houses, Mr. Stalin interacted with their families and also inspected tenements of Narikuravas and Irulas and discussed augmentation of amenities in their neighbourhoods.

Advertising

Advertising

The CM also received petitions seeking redressal of grievances and promised them that all steps would be taken up to create all amenities including proper roads and assured measures to enhance their livelihood opportunities.

The event was held at Poonjeri village in Tirukazhukundram taluk of Chengelpet district, about 50 km from Tiruvanmiyur in south Chennai.

The CM’s assistance initiative is a sequel to Ms. Ashwini expressing her grievances and discrimination against her community. Her grievances went viral in social media. She had said that she and others of her tribe were denied food by some individuals at a temple in Mamallapuram.

Following this, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited the Sri Sthalasayana Perumal temple, a Lord Vishnu shrine in the seashore town. The Minister sat beside her in the temple hall and had food along with all sections of people.

"The Annadhanam (free food/community meal) provided by the temple is for all people," the Minister had said. He had also provided welfare assistance to Ms. Ashwini and members of her tribe.

Under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme, 81 residents of Poonjeri village and belonging to the two tribes got pattas, valued at about ₹3.52 crore and an order was given by Mr. Stalin for taking up development initiatives at a cost of ₹10 lakh in the tribal neighbourhoods.

Six senior citizens were granted Old Age Pension, a state welfare scheme, 21 families received ration cards, 18 individuals voter identity cards and 88 Irulas and 34 Narkuravas got Scheduled Tribe and Most Backward Community caste certificates respectively, an official release in Chennai said.

Loans of ₹1 lakh each to 12 beneficiaries under the Mudhra scheme, ₹3.30 lakh worth bank loans for small business initiatives to 33 beneficiaries were given by the Chief Minister.

Membership cards to a total of 59 beneficiaries in separate welfare boards for Narikuravas and tribal people, orders to provide training aimed at self-employment for 18 individuals, additional class rooms in a local primary school were among the other assistance.

In total, 282 people were the beneficiaries and ₹4.53 crore is the estimated cost of several kinds of state assistance which includes development initiatives, the government said.

Mr. Stalin, after presiding over the event and giving away assistance, tweeted, "What was denied to sister Ashwini is not food but respect." The reins of power is a big opportunity to get back respect for her, the CM said. "It is the work of the Dravidian movement to protect self-respect and social justice by not missing anyone on the margins of the society," he said.

The CM said he has ordered officials to implement similar welfare measures for such people across Tamil Nadu.

He addded that he gave away the assistance to the marginalised people by remembering the ideals of reformist leader, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, Dravidian icon C.N. Annadurai and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.