CHENNAI

16 December 2021 00:19 IST

CM wishes the former Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana a speedy recovery

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called on former Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana E.S.L. Narasimhan at a hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment. The Chief Minister wished him a speedy recovery.

