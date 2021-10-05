Stalin visits CM’s Special Cell, interacts with people

CHENNAI

05 October 2021 13:45 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid an unscheduled visit to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell located within the Secretariat campus in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin interacted with a few persons in the queue who were waiting to submit their representations at the Special Cell, an official release said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Special Officer for 'Chief Minister in your Constituency' scheme Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.