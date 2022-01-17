Stalin visits Classical Tamil Institute, releases eight books

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin releasing books published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on Monday.

CHENNAI

17 January 2022

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released eight books published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai when he visited its new campus at Perumbakkam here on Monday.

Minister for Industries (also holding the portfolio of Tamil Official Language and Culture) Thangam Thennarasu received the first copies of the books.

They books are: ‘Tholkappiya Aayvu’, ‘Dheivachchilayaar Uraineri’, ‘Ayngurunooru Kurinji’, ‘Ayngurunooru Paalai’, ‘Vaaymozhi Vaaypattu Kotpaattu Nokkil Sanga Ilakkiyam’, ‘Puthiya Nokkil Kalabirar Varalaaru’, ‘Dravidian Comparative Grammar - II’ and ‘A Historical Grammar of Tamil’.

During his visit to the CICT’s new campus that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Mr. Stalin, who is also the chairperson of the institute’s governing board, inspected the infrastructure set up on the campus, including the library and the auditoriums.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award for the years between 2010 and 2019 would be conferred on the recipients during a function at Anna Centenary Library on January 22.

Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Tamil Development and Information Secretary Mahesan Kasirajan, Director of Tamil Virtual Academy V.P. Jayaseelan, CICT’s Vice-Chairperson Professor E. Sundaramoorthy, CICT’s Director Professor R. Chandrasekaran and senior officials were present during the event.