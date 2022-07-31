Tamil Nadu

Stalin visits Chess Olympiad venue in Mamallapuram

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting Randa Sedar, an eight-year-old chess player from Palestine.
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 31, 2022 22:03 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 22:04 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited Mamallapuram, where the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad is under way.

Mr. Stalin also met Randa Sedar, an eight-year-old chess player from Palestine and the youngest contestant in the tournament.

“Am elated by the responses, accolades that’ve been pouring from all quarters for the world-class arrangements for Chennai Chess 2022. Visited the Chess Olympiad venue at Mamallapuram, along with Grand Master Viswanathan Anand to motivate the official team working tirelessly for its success,” he tweeted.

