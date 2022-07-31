Stalin visits Chess Olympiad venue in Mamallapuram

He meets youngest contestant in the tournament

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited Mamallapuram, where the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad is under way.

Mr. Stalin also met Randa Sedar, an eight-year-old chess player from Palestine and the youngest contestant in the tournament.

“Am elated by the responses, accolades that’ve been pouring from all quarters for the world-class arrangements for Chennai Chess 2022. Visited the Chess Olympiad venue at Mamallapuram, along with Grand Master Viswanathan Anand to motivate the official team working tirelessly for its success,” he tweeted.

Senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, All India Chess Federation president Sanjay Kapoor and legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand accompanied the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Olympiad in Chennai on July 28. The Tamil Nadu government had sanctioned over ₹100 crore for the tournament.