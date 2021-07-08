Tamil Nadu

Stalin visits ancestral home in Thirukuvalai

On his first personal visit to his ancestral home in Thirukuvalai village in Nagapattinam district, after assuming office as the Chief Minister, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday spent quality time with family members.

Mr. Stalin, his wife Durga, son and MLA Udayanidhi, daughter Senthamarai and grandchildren spent a little over half-an-hour at the ancestral home that has been converted into a memorial and library, viewing the photographs chronicling the childhood and political journey of DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin garlanded the statue of his grandmother Anjugam Ammal and the busts of Karunanidhi and Murasoli Maran. They then proceeded to Mayiladuthurai, to the house of Ms. Durga, in Thiruvenkadu village, for lunch. Later in the evening, they left for Chennai.


