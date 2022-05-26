Stalin visits ailing student in hospital

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the ailing Class XII student and volleyball player S. Sindhu, who has been bedridden after her fall from the third floor of a building in December 2020, and is presently undergoing medical treatment in Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate here.

The Chief Minister visited her and enquired about her health from her parents and doctors. He also granted permission for her father to run a tea shop in the hospital premises in Omandurar Government Estate campus, an official release said.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier announced that the Tamil Nadu government would bear medical expenses of the student. “I’m proud to see Sindhu, who despite breaking her bones in an accident, has not let it break her confidence and learning ability,” Mr. Stalin had said in a social media post.

Ms. Sindhu had recently appeared for Class XII examination after undergoing 10 surgeries.