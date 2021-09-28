Stalin visits ailing girl in hospital

Patient’s mother assured of support from govt. for treatment

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited a girl who is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai for kidney and liver ailment.

The Chief Minister assured the patient’s mother that the government would provide all the support required for her daughter’s medical treatment. The girl hails from Salem district, an official press release said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu and doctors were present.