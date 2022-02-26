Stalin virtually interacts with students stranded in Ukraine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

February 26, 2022 19:38 IST

The Chief Minister advises them to stay safe

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Control Room in Chennai on Saturday and virtually interacted with Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine.

He assured them that the State government was taking steps to rescue them and advised them to remain safe, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin enquired with Mouni Sujitha of Erode, Antony of Tiruchi and Navaneetha Sriram of Thoothukudi about the situation in Ukraine.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus and senior officials were present.

Mr. Stalin had written to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, urging for steps to evacuate Tamil Nadu students from Ukraine, where Russia has undertaken a “special military operation”.

The State government has opened a helpline and appointed Ms. Lazarus as the nodal officer for coordination. Mr. Stalin has also announced that the State will bear the travel expenses to be incurred by these students.