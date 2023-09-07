ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin virtually inaugurates roads, bridges

September 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurating bridges and roads constructed across Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated bridges and roads built at various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹435.65 crore.

In another event, he virtually inaugurated a building constructed on Kamarajar Salai here at a cost of ₹9.82 crore. It will house the office of the Director of Social Welfare.

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US