Stalin virtually inaugurates roads, bridges

September 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated bridges and roads built at various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹435.65 crore.

In another event, he virtually inaugurated a building constructed on Kamarajar Salai here at a cost of ₹9.82 crore. It will house the office of the Director of Social Welfare.

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.