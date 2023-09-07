Stalin virtually inaugurates roads, bridges

September 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated bridges and roads built at various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹435.65 crore.

In another event, he virtually inaugurated a building constructed on Kamarajar Salai here at a cost of ₹9.82 crore. It will house the office of the Director of Social Welfare.

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present.