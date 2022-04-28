Stalin virtually inaugurates horticulture and agriculture colleges

He also inaugurated new buildings in Koyambedu

He also inaugurated new buildings in Koyambedu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated a Horticulture College and Research Centre at Jeevur in Krishnagiri district and Agriculture College and Research Centres in Karur and at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district and Chettinadu in Sivaganga district.

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated a research centre for turmeric at Bhavanisagar in Erode district and a research centre for natural farming named after Nammazhvar, an advocate of natural farming in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated a community hall at Maraimalai Nagar and new buildings in Koyambedu, constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a total cost of ₹5.85 crore.