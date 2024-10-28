Stalin virtually inaugurates auditorium at Pasumpon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated an auditorium that has been constructed to benefit visitors to the memorial of late freedom fighter U. Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

The auditorium that has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.55 crore could house VVIPs and about 1,000 visitors. Mr. Stalin had in October last year made the announced about the construction of the auditorium at Pasumpon. Spread over 9,800 sq.ft., the auditorium has amenities.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and R.S. Rajakannappan; Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were also present in the CM’s camp office during the event.