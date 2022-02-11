T.N. Chief Minister Stalin virtually inaugurates archaeological excavations in multiple locations

Chennai

11 February 2022 16:33 IST

Last month, he had announced that the excavations would be carried out in seven locations across the State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated the eighth phase of archaeological excavations at Keeladi, Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur in Sivaganga district and also the second phase of excavations at Gangaikondacholapuram-Maligaimedu in Ariyalur district.

Last month, Mr. Stalin had announced that archaeological excavations would be undertaken in seven locations across the State – Keeladi and nearby locations in Sivaganga district (Phase VIII), Sivagalai in Thoothukudi district (Phase III), Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district (Phase II), Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district (Phase II), Vembakkottai in Virudhunagar district (Phase I), Thullukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district (Phase I) and Perumpalai in Dharmapuri district (Phase I).

“The eighth phase of the excavations would be aimed at exploring any continuation of the brick constructions discovered at Keeladi, any objects hinting at commercial links or urban civilisation,” an official release said. The Chief Minister had also announced that a reconnaissance survey in the sea, off the coast of Korkai in Thoothukudi, mentioned in Sangam literature, would be undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University and National Institute of Ocean Technology.

The excavations in these locations are likely to continue till September, Mr. Stalin said and recalled the archaeological excavations in the past that brought to light, in a scientific manner, the urbanisation of the society that lived centuries ago in multiple locations in the present day Tamil Nadu.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Tourism, Art and Endowments Department B. Chandramohan were present. Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan, Manamadurai MLA A. Tamilarasi, Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, took part in the virtual event from Sivaganga, while Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S.S. Sivasankar and Jayankondam legislator Ka.So.Ka. Kannan, Ariyalur Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi took part from Ariyalur.

Hindi explainers

Besides releasing social media cards about the excavations in Tamil and English, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) also released them in Hindi. Minister for Tamil Official Language or the Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) were unavailable for a comment.

Later, a DIPR official reached out to clarify that whether the decision was aimed at reaching a national audience for the important achievements in Tamil Nadu. However, it was not clear whether the DIPR officially released the Hindi version of the press release and the photograph about Friday’s event on the excavations.