Tamil Nadu

Stalin, Vaiko pledge support to publishers’ demands

Newspaper publishers at a meeting with DMK leader M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

Newspaper publishers at a meeting with DMK leader M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.  

Centre urged to cut customs duty on newsprint, settle bills

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday assured a delegation of newspaper publishers that they will support the “just demands” the publishers have placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Stalin made the promise to the delegation, comprising N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, L. Adimoolam, publisher, Dinamalar, and R.M.R. Ramesh, managing director, Kal Publications (Dinakaran), who had sought his support.

“Daily newspapers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, and the publishers have already placed their demands before the Prime Minster. The DMK will stand by the media on this issue,” he said.

“The Centre should reduce the customs duty on newsprint and settle outstanding advertisement bills, besides increasing the advertisement rate by 100%,” Mr. Stalin said.

Soon after the delegation met him, Mr. Vaiko sent a letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to take necessary steps to provide relief.

Pointing out that COVID-19 had brought down the advertising revenue to almost nil, and that the situation was expected to continue for a long period of time, Mr. Vaiko demanded a waiver of the customs duty on newsprint.

“Increase the use of the print medium for government advertisements and announce a complete tax holiday for the next two fiscal periods,” he urged Mr. Modi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:40:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-vaiko-pledge-support-to-publishers-demands/article31627261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY