Stalin, Vaiko pledge support to publishers’ demands

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday assured a delegation of newspaper publishers that they will support the “just demands” the publishers have placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Stalin made the promise to the delegation, comprising N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, L. Adimoolam, publisher, Dinamalar, and R.M.R. Ramesh, managing director, Kal Publications (Dinakaran), who had sought his support.

“Daily newspapers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, and the publishers have already placed their demands before the Prime Minster. The DMK will stand by the media on this issue,” he said.

“The Centre should reduce the customs duty on newsprint and settle outstanding advertisement bills, besides increasing the advertisement rate by 100%,” Mr. Stalin said.

Soon after the delegation met him, Mr. Vaiko sent a letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to take necessary steps to provide relief.

Pointing out that COVID-19 had brought down the advertising revenue to almost nil, and that the situation was expected to continue for a long period of time, Mr. Vaiko demanded a waiver of the customs duty on newsprint.

“Increase the use of the print medium for government advertisements and announce a complete tax holiday for the next two fiscal periods,” he urged Mr. Modi.