Stalin, Vaiko condemn UPSC’s move

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday condemned the UPSC’s decision to fill 30 posts at the level of joint secretaries and directors for lateral recruitment with the candidates from the private sector. Mr. Stalin alleged that the motive behind the decision was to recruit BJP and RSS ideologues from the private sector to the government service and to destroy social justice.
“The recruitment will undermine social justice in the country since there will be no reservation for the appointments. Ever since it came to power, the BJP government has been seeking to destabilise the reservation policy in the country,” Mr. Stalin said.
“After handing over public sector organisations to corporate houses, the BJP government also is trying to privatise government departments through the recruitment. This is against the Constitution. The recruitment will pave way for appropriation of higher posts by corporate houses and forward castes,” he alleged.
Mr. Vaiko said the decision was against the Constitution since the UPSC was established under Article 315 of the Constitution to conduct recruitment for various public services.
“The objective [of the BJP] is to appoint RSS ideologues in higher posts of the government. It is dangerous to appoint private sector candidates in government posts,” he said.
