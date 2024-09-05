Stalin urges Union govt. to secure release of Tamil fishermen from Lankan custody

A day after four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting them to ensure their repatriation and and to waive the penalty imposed on the fishermen.

Flagging the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin, who is in the U.S. on an official visit, said it was a matter of great concern that profoundly affected the livelihoods of fishermen from Tamil Nadu. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

“The frequent arrests of our fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in traditional waters have become an alarming issue and are continuing unabated,” Mr. Stalin contended and referred to the September 4 incident in which four fishermen from Pudukkottai and their boat was taken into custody by the Lankan Navy.

The traditional waters have provided sustenance and livelihoods to generations of fishermen and their families, Mr. Stalin underlined. “However, the seizure of boats and frequent arrests of fishermen has resulted in immense hardship and distress for coastal communities.”

Citing a report that a Sri Lankan Court had on September 3 imposed a fine of ₹1.5 crore on 12 fishermen who were taken into custody on July 21, 2024 while fishing in a boat, he said: “This huge penalty will push the already distressed families of fishermen to extreme hardship and deprivation.”

Mr. Stalin further requested the Union Minister to urgently take up this issue with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the repatriation of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody and their boats and also to seek a waiver of the penalty imposed on humanitarian grounds.