Stalin urges TN govt. to decide on future of lockdown without delay

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the government to make a decision without delay on whether to extend or not the COVID-19 lockdown after May 3.
“The second phase of the lockdown comes to an end on May 3 and people are keen to know whether it would be extended or lifted in a phased manner. Let the government make a quick decision without delay as it will avoid unnecessary tension and confusion,” he said in a statement.
Mr Stalin said people had been confined to the walls of their homes for the last 35 days and the government should not wait till the last moment to make a decision. At the same time, he reiterated that it was the duty of the people to respect and adhere to the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.
