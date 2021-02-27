Stalin urges striking transport employees to return to work

CHENNAI

The DMK president said all the reasonable demands of the transport trade unions would be met once the DMK returns to power

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the members of the nine transport trade unions to call off their strike and return to work, taking into consideration the hardship faced by the public. He also said all their reasonable demands would be fulfilled once DMK returns to power.

In a statement, he charged that the TN Chief Minister and the Transport Minister have been adamant and were not coming forward to hold talks with the unions, and strongly condemned this.

“Despite my request as an Opposition leader, the Chief Minister has not held talks and the AIADMK government is not bothered about the hardships faced by the public,” Mr. Stalin alleged.