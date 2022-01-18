Stalin urges State Planning Commission to monitor implementation of schemes

If welfare schemes do not reach people at the grassroots, there is no use, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon the members of the State Planning Commission (SPC) to come up with comprehensive suggestions for the development of the State. He urged them to monitor whether the welfare schemes implemented by the government reached the people at the grassroots.

Chairing a review meeting of the commission at Ezhilagam here, Mr. Stalin said the members should come up with a comprehensive executive plan for implementing their ideas. “You may keep coming up with new ideas. Discuss them with experts and come to us with a comprehensive plan from A to Z,” he said.

SPC Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan made a presentation on the functions of the commission, new policies, information on the department-wise reviews, field visits, among others.

Calling upon the members to monitor the welfare schemes, Mr. Stalin said, “If the schemes are not reaching the people, there is no use.”

Development was to be achieved in various fronts — quality of life, life span, education, raising of children, eradication of poverty, public health, human rights, social justice and welfare of the marginalised communities.

Encouraging the commission to come up with guidelines to ensure development in all sectors, Mr. Stalin pointed out: “We have to agree that our development is not equally distributed. Industrial growth differs between districts and so is education. While poverty is low in some districts, it is high in other districts. You are aware of the financial situation. We need your suggestions on how to save funds. Revenue is generated only through registration and excise. We have to generate revenue from tourism, MSMEs, handicraft, handlooms, among other sectors.”

Development in Tamil Nadu should be in social sector, he said.

Planning Secretary Vikram Kapur, Commission’s full-time member Rama Srinivasan, SPC Member-Secretary T.S. Rajsekar, members K. Deenabandu, T.R.B. Rajaa, G. Sivaraman and Narthaki Nataraj participated in the meeting.