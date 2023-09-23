HamberMenu
Stalin urges State Planning Commission to finalise policies soon

September 23, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the State Planning Commission (SPC) to soon finalise policies being drafted exclusively for waste management, land use, water resources, employment and skills and housing.

Chairing a meeting of the SPC at the Secretariat here, he said it should function jointly with the Departments of Economics and Statistics, and Evaluation and Applied Research.

He called upon SPC members to check whether suggestions and recommendations made by the Commission were being followed by various departments and instructed them to undertake field verification.

Stating that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme had helped over 1.74 lakh students find jobs, Mr. Stalin urged the SPC to offer suggestions for making the scheme more efficient. He also appreciated the SPC for its functions and said its vice-chairperson J. Jeyaranjan was one of the guides of the government.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Mr. Jeyaranjan, among others, were present.

