Stalin urges State govt. to allocate seats for medical aspirants

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the State government to allocate seats in medical and dental colleges for NEET-qualified medical aspirants who were eligible for the 7.5% horizontal quota but were wait-listed as they could not afford the fees in private colleges.

In a post on social media, he cited a report by The Hindu on how a government school student from Pollachi M. Yuvanraj, who was one of the 21 students in the district eligible for 7.5% quota, took up a job in a private catering service to support his family as he felt it would not be able to afford the course fees in a private medical college.

Mr. Stalin said that three more students in Tiruvannamalai district also faced a similar situation. “As announced earlier, the DMK is prepared to bear the expenses of these students if the government allots seats,” Mr. Stalin said.

‘No calls from officials’

Mr. Yuvanraj told The Hindu on Friday that although he received many calls offering financial assistance, no government official had contacted him regarding his situation.