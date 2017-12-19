Stalin urges secular forces to come together

DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the victory of the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has necessitated the coming together of all secular forces in the country.

“I accept the people’s verdict and congratulate the BJP on its victory. At the same time, the secular parties should come together to uphold pluralism of the country. It is the message from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results,” he told reporters.

Asked about the representation made to the EC about the alleged money distribution in R.K. Nagar, Mr. Stalin said both the ruling AIADMK and T.T.V. Dhinakaran had resorted to all sorts of irregularities.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the ruling party was using the police department to distribute money and the Election Commission remained a mute spectator. Though he said the outcome of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh would not have an impact on Tamil Nadu politics, he added that the EC should live up to the dictum that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion, especially in the case of EVMs.