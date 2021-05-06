Stalin urges pvt. clinics to join virus fight

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 02:21 IST

CM-designate requests them to allocate more than 50% of beds

DMK president M.K. Stalin, after his appointment as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, called upon private hospitals to dedicate themselves fully to protecting people who are in constant fear for their lives.

He requested private hospitals to allocate more than 50% of beds for treating COVID-19 patients.

Describing the situation as a medical emergency, he said private hospitals should function accordingly.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said it would be useful to the public if private hospitals published online the details of the availability of beds and oxygen. “Also give concession in hospital charges. Show mercy to the poor and protect their lives,” he appealed.

Mr. Stalin said these were difficult times, but they could be overcome. “If we work together, we can save our lives and plan a happy future. Everyone’s life is precious, and it should not be thrown out just like that,” he said.

Fresh restrictions to contain the spread would come into force from Thursday, he said. He had asked the Chief Secretary to set up a war room to coordinate and ensure the availability of beds, oxygen requirement and vaccines.

He said the war room would monitor the oxygen stock and the areas where it would be required. “I have asked officials to ensure transparency on this issue. Medical professionals will function like warriors,” he said.