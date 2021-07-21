Stalin urges Prime Minister not to proceed with Marine Fishermen Bill

Take decision after obtaining the views of the stakeholders, he says

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him against proceeding with the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill, 2021. He contended that its provisions were against the interests of fishermen and infringed upon the rights conferred on the States by the Constitution.

“As the proposed Bill has many disturbing clauses, like criminalisation and imprisonment of fishermen, use of force against fishermen, levy of huge penalties, etc., it has resulted in widespread protests and disquiet,” Mr. Stalin said, urging him not to move the Bill.

After obtaining the views of stakeholders on the Bill in its present form, a decision on moving a fresh Bill that addresses the concerns of the fishermen communities may be taken, he said. A copy of the communication was shared with the media.

Mr. Stalin contended that certain clauses of the Bill infringed upon the rights conferred on the States under the State List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution. It was of “grave concern” to Tamil Nadu, particularly the coastal districts. While the Tamil Nadu government understood the need to protect the marine ecosystem, it also considered that it was important that the livelihood of the fishermen were also protected, he underlined.