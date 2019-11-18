Stalin urges Prime Minister Modi to protect Tamils

DMK president M.K. Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had greeted Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the President of Sri Lanka, should take steps to protect the interest of Tamils in the country.
In a statement, he said the world and the United Nations knew that historically Mr. Rajapaksa had been totally against Tamils and a solution had not been found for the consequences of his actions.
“His election with over 50 % of votes has come as a shock to Tamils across the world. He should come out of his enmity and authoritarian attitude and should treat Tamils as citizens with constitutional rights. He should be humane in his approach and only such an attitude will become meaningful in his political life,” Mr. Stalin’s statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor