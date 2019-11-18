Stalin urges Prime Minister Modi to protect Tamils

DMK president M.K. Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had greeted Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the President of Sri Lanka, should take steps to protect the interest of Tamils in the country.

In a statement, he said the world and the United Nations knew that historically Mr. Rajapaksa had been totally against Tamils and a solution had not been found for the consequences of his actions.

“His election with over 50 % of votes has come as a shock to Tamils across the world. He should come out of his enmity and authoritarian attitude and should treat Tamils as citizens with constitutional rights. He should be humane in his approach and only such an attitude will become meaningful in his political life,” Mr. Stalin’s statement said.