Stalin urges PM to secure the release of fishermen

February 28, 2022 18:29 IST

‘Sri Lankan Navy’s attempts to infringe on fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay have to be ended’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, requesting him to intervene and secure the release of the fishermen apprehended recently by Sri Lanka.

“The Sri Lankan Navy’s repeated attempts to infringe on the historic fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay have to be permanently ended through concerted efforts by the Government of India. The continued incarceration of the fishermen and the seizure of their boats have created a deep sense of despondency among the community,” he said in his letter to the Prime Minister. A copy of it was shared with the media.

Nine fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested and their mechanised boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing in the Palk Bay on February 24. They were taken to the Mylatti base in Jaffna. Another fishing boat from Karaikal, Puducherry, with 13 fishermen (including eight from Tamil Nadu), was also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Eight fishermen who put out to sea from Ramanathapuram district in a mechanised boat were apprehended on February 27. They were taken to Kiranchi, Sri Lanka.

“It is highly disheartening to note that our fishermen are facing harassment at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. It continues despite several letters having been sent from the Government of Tamil Nadu highlighting the escalation of such instances of harassment and arrest of our fishermen,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities.