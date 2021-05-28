Tamil NaduCHENNAI 28 May 2021 00:14 IST
Stalin urges PM to recall administrator
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who is facing complaints for “forceful implementation of certain anti-people laws to alienate Muslims” living in the group of islands.
In a tweet, Mr. Stalin urged the Prime Minister to recall Mr. Patel. The Chief Minister pointed out that diversity was the strength of the country.
