Stalin urges PM to recall administrator

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 12/03/2021 : DMK President M.K. Stalin at Anna Arrivalayam on Friday. Photo: Ragu R / The Hindu

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 00:14 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who is facing complaints for “forceful implementation of certain anti-people laws to alienate Muslims” living in the group of islands.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin urged the Prime Minister to recall Mr. Patel. The Chief Minister pointed out that diversity was the strength of the country.

