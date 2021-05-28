Tamil Nadu

Stalin urges PM to recall administrator

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 28 May 2021 00:14 IST
Updated: 28 May 2021 00:14 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who is facing complaints for “forceful implementation of certain anti-people laws to alienate Muslims” living in the group of islands.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin urged the Prime Minister to recall Mr. Patel. The Chief Minister pointed out that diversity was the strength of the country.

