Tamil Nadu

Stalin urges PM to intervene in NLC recruitment issue

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 23:45 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 23:45 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake recruitment of graduate engineer trainees for Neyveli Lignite Corporation through a special examination with due priority to persons of the project-affected families.

He said that despite his request, made in May this year, that NLC undertake recruitment of graduate engineer trainees through a special examination, the Navratna public sector undertaking had gone ahead with the recruitment based on GATE scores, and shortlisted 300 candidates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This is considered not fair and just, and this is also likely to cause a considerable disquiet in the area, especially when NLC has stopped offering permanent jobs to persons from the project-affected families,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Given that NLC’s operations are primarily based in Tamil Nadu and most of the workers and stakeholders are also based in the State, it would be appropriate if a significant number of the managerial cadre is also drawn from the same geographical area,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...