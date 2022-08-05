Stalin urges PM to intervene in NLC recruitment issue

‘Hire graduate engineer trainees through a special exam’

‘Hire graduate engineer trainees through a special exam’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake recruitment of graduate engineer trainees for Neyveli Lignite Corporation through a special examination with due priority to persons of the project-affected families.

He said that despite his request, made in May this year, that NLC undertake recruitment of graduate engineer trainees through a special examination, the Navratna public sector undertaking had gone ahead with the recruitment based on GATE scores, and shortlisted 300 candidates.

“This is considered not fair and just, and this is also likely to cause a considerable disquiet in the area, especially when NLC has stopped offering permanent jobs to persons from the project-affected families,” Mr. Stalin said.

“Given that NLC’s operations are primarily based in Tamil Nadu and most of the workers and stakeholders are also based in the State, it would be appropriate if a significant number of the managerial cadre is also drawn from the same geographical area,” he said.