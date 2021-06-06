Stalin urges PM to cancel all entrance tests including NEET

‘Similar reasons adduced for cancelling the Class XII board examinations [by CBSE] are applicable to entrance examinations as well’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to cancel the conduct of all national-level entrance examinations such as NEET, as similar reasons adduced for cancelling the Class XII board examinations [by CBSE] were applicable to entrance examinations as well.

“Our State [Tamil Nadu] may be allowed to fill all professional course seats, including MBBS ones, on the basis of Class XII marks alone, as we have always emphasised. I am sure that you will appreciate the fairness of my request and act upon it favourably,” he said in the letter.

Pointing to the cancellation of CBSE examinations in view of the pandemic, Mr. Stalin said CBSE had formed a committee to compute the results of class XII students according to a well-defined objective criteria.

In Tamil Nadu too, he said it had been decided to cancel State Board Class XII examinations.