Stalin urges PM Modi to enable medical students returning from Ukraine to complete studies in India

They are facing an uncertain future, says the Chief Minister in his letter

Given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges in Ukraine, to continue their studies, says Mr. Stalin | Photo Credit: The Hindu

They are facing an uncertain future, says the Chief Minister in his letter

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to enable students who have returned from Ukraine to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.

While acknowledging the efforts taken by the Government of India in bringing back thousands of students from Ukraine, Mr. Stalin, in his letter, drew the attention of the Prime Minister to the “emerging vital need to address the uncertain future” being faced by thousands of these students.

Since the beginning of the conflict, over 1,200 medical students had returned to Tamil Nadu and the remaining students were also expected to return in the coming days, he pointed out and noted that the current situation had already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatened their future careers.

“Given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges in Ukraine, to continue their studies. The uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and till the restoration of normalcy in their universities,” Mr. Stalin underlined.

The Chief Minister further requested Mr. Modi’s urgent intervention in taking up the issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant Ministries. “They may be directed to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted,” Mr. Stalin said.

A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

Mr. Stalin also assured the Prime Minister that the Tamil Nadu government would offer unstinted support to all the efforts being taken by the Government of India in this regard.