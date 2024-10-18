GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin urges PM Modi to avoid conducting Hindi language events in non-Hindi-speaking States

The Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi over combining ‘Hindi month’ celebrations with DD Chennai golden jubilee; adds that according special place to Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking States is seen an attempt to belittle other languages

Published - October 18, 2024 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (October 18, 2024) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to combining the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Doordarshan Chennai and the culmination of the ‘Hindi month’ on October 18. He contended that such Hindi language-oriented events in non-Hindi-speaking States could be avoided.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the Constitution of India does not accord ‘national language’ status to any language, and that Hindi and English are used only for official purposes, such as legislation, judiciary, and communication between the Union and the State governments.

“In the circumstances, in a multilingual country like India, according special place to Hindi and celebrating Hindi month in non-Hindi-speaking States is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages,” Mr. Stalin contended. A copy of his letter was shared with the media.

The Chief Minister further suggested that conducting such Hindi language-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking States could be avoided. “Or if the Union government still desires to hold such events, I suggest that celebration of the local language month in respective States must also be done with equal warmth.”

Mr. Stalin also suggested that the Government of India could hold special events to celebrate the richness of all the classical languages that it has recognised in the respective States. “This could enhance the cordial relationship among all,” he said.

