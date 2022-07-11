Stalin urges people to get vaccinated

Impact of COVID-19 has not gone away, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a booster dose camp. File | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday reiterated his request calling upon people to take COVID-19 vaccine doses. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said a total of 17,55,364 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the mega camps across the State last Sunday. “Please realise that the impact of COVID-19 has not gone away as yet and we have to get vaccinated to protect ourselves,” he said.



