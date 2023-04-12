Stalin urges non-BJP CMs to pass resolutions calling for time limit for Governors to clear Bills

April 12, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president, M.K. Stalin, has urged the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States to pass resolutions, similar to the one passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly recently, in their State Assemblies urging the ‘Union government and the President to fix a time limit for Governors to approve the Bills passed by the Legislatures’.

In his April 11 letter, Mr. Stalin said Indian democracy was at a crossroads and “increasingly we are witnessing the fading away of the spirit of cooperative federalism from the governance of the nation”.

“The Constitution has clearly defined the roles and responsibilities of the Union and State governments along with the role of the Governor. However, it is observed that such time-tested principles are neither respected nor followed now, affecting the functioning of the State governments. Some Governors today are indefinitely holding various Bills that have been duly passed by the State Legislatures and sent for approval which brings the respective State administrations to a standstill in such areas,” he said. Mr. Stalin added that efforts were taken to ‘clarify the doubts and concerns raised by the Governor on the Bills sent for approval, including the ‘Bill to ban online Rummy’ but they had failed.

“We came to know that many other States have similar issues, we in Tamil Nadu deemed it fit to pass a resolution in our State Assembly urging the Union government and the President to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills passed by the respective Legislatures. I am enclosing an extract of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly yesterday (10-4-2023) for your kind perusal. I am sure that you will agree with the spirit and content of the resolution, and extend your support in this regard to uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the State governments and the Legislatures by passing a similar resolution in your State Assembly,” he said.

The DMK and its allies — the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Kongu Nadu Makkal Katchi and Dravidar Kazhagam — jointly protested in Chennai against Governor R.N. Ravi for acting against interests of the democratically elected State government.

In this protest, DMK general secretary and Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi, South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Congress MP Su. Tirunavukkarasar, VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK chief Vaiko, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan, MMK president M.H. Jawahirullah and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani criticised the functioning of Governor Ravi and spoke about the controversial comments made by the Governor and the delays caused by not giving consent to the Bills passed in the Assembly.